These Top Christian Books Will Probably Fortify Every Leader's Market Influence

Influencers are gaining new insights from this Christian Examiner special report on top Christian books.

With so much competition in the market today, Christian Examiner compiled these top 33 Christian Books that will probably elevate your ministry influence to strengthen and expand market influence for Christians, gaining ground for Christ in our current culture.

This new report includes books on many Christian topics to quickly unlock deeper understanding on critical areas of leadership such as God's calling, management and team building, and also practical topics like how to manage money and fundraising. Additionally, the report includes leading autobiographies from successful Christian businesspeople to serve as real-life examples, models to learn from as Christians put this knowledge into practice.

By reading these Christian books, servant leaders are reinforcing and fortifying their positions, giving God the glory for strengthening their life and work. May the Holy Spirit guide every Christian servant reading these books to mount on eagle's wings and be truly uplifted in life and work.

(We'd love to hear your feedback in the comments on whether any of these top Christian books for leaders are useful to you, as well as the Christian leadership books you personally recommend for others to read!)

Best Christian Books about the Calling of God

Every Good Endeavor: Connecting Your Work to God's Work – Timothy Keller

The Christian view of work—that we work to serve others, not ourselves—can provide the foundation of a thriving professional and balanced personal life. In Every Good Endeavor, Timothy Keller—Pastor of New York City's Redeemer Presbyterian Church—shows how excellence, integrity, discipline, creativity, and passion in the workplace can help others and even be considered acts of worship.

The Call: Finding and Fulfilling the Central Purpose of Your Life – Os Guinness

The Call continues to stand as a classic, reflective work on life's purpose for questions such as, "Why am I here?" and "What is God's call in my life?" According to Guinness, "No idea short of God's call can ground and fulfill the truest human desire for purpose and fulfillment."

Whatever the Cost: Facing Your Fears, Dying to Your Dreams, and Living Powerfully – David and Jason Benham

This book follows the story of highly motivated and entrepreneurial twin brothers, David and Jason Benham, from their formative years to their rise as owners of a multi-million dollar business empire and securing an HGTV reality series. It's a journey where the brothers learned how they must die to their dreams as their TV series was stripped away from them just before airing when the network succumbed to media pressures surrounding their faith. These experiences only helped them realize that the key to powerful living is found when you die to your dreams, face your fears, and choose to live powerfully through it all.

Just Do Something – Kevin DeYoung

Pastor and author Kevin DeYoung counsels Christians to just do something—settle down, make choices, and do the hard work of seeing those choices through—knowing that God doesn't need to tell us what to do at each fork in the road. He's already revealed his plan for our lives: to love him with our whole hearts, to obey His Word, and after that, to do what we like.

Forgotten God: Reversing Our Tragic Neglect of the Holy Spirit – Francis Chan

Pastor and author Francis Chan contends that we've ignored the Spirit for far too long, and we are reaping the disastrous results. And, Chan offers a compelling invitation to understand, embrace, and follow the Holy Spirit's direction in our lives.

