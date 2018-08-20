Best Christian Books about Leadership

The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership – John C. Maxwell

In The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership, internationally recognized leadership expert John C. Maxwell has combined insights learned from his thirty-plus years of leadership successes and mistakes with observations from the worlds of business, politics, sports, religion, and military conflict. The result is both a revealing and comprehensive study of leadership.

Servant Leadership in Action: How You Can Achieve Great Relationships and Results – Ken Blanchard & Renee Broadwell

Servant leaders lead by serving their people, not by exalting themselves. This collection features forty-four renowned servant leadership experts and practitioners—prominent business executives, bestselling authors, and respected spiritual leaders—who offer advice and tools for implementing the proven, yet counterintuitive, servant leadership model. Edited by renowned business author Ken Blanchard and his longtime editor Renee Broadwell, this is one of the most comprehensive and wide-ranging guides ever published on servant leadership.

H3 Leadership: Be Humble. Stay Hungry. Always Hustle. – Brad Lomenick

In his new book H3 Leadership, Brad Lomenick shares his hard-earned insights from more than two decades of work alongside thought-leaders such as Jim Collins and Malcom Gladwell, Fortune 500 CEOs and start-up entrepreneurs. He categorizes 20 essential leadership habits organized into three distinct filters he calls "the 3 Hs": Humble (Who am I?), Hungry (Where do I want to go?) and Hustle (How will I get there?). Lomenick uses these powerful words describe the leader who is willing to work hard, get it done, and make sure it's not about him or her; the leader who knows that influence is about developing the right habits for success. All told, this book is a simple but effective guide on how to lead well in whatever capacity the reader may be in.

Hand Me Another Brick – Charles R. Swindoll

Charles Swindoll brings his sensible and straightforward style to offer a deeply spiritual approach to the role of leader, demonstrating leadership principles clearly from the story of Nehemiah. Swindoll makes a strong case for the spiritual life of leaders (more than most other leadership books on the market) in this book for anyone (not just pastors: business men, professors, moms, student club leaders, etc.) in a position of influence.

In the Name of Jesus: Reflections on Christian Leadership – Henri J. M. Nouwen

For a society that measures successful leadership in terms of the effectiveness of the individual, Father Nouwen offers a counter definition that is witnessed by a "communal and mutual experience." For Nouwen, leadership cannot function apart from the community. His wisdom is grounded in the foundation that we are a people "called."

This beautiful guide to Christian Leadership is the rich fruit of Henri Nouwen's own journey as one of the most influential spiritual leaders of the 20th century.

