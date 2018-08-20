Best Christian Books about Management

Developing the Leaders Around You – John C. Maxwell

Why do some people achieve great personal success, yet never succeed in building a business or making an impact in their organization? John C. Maxwell knows the answer. "The greatest leadership principle that I have ever learned in over twenty-five years of leadership," says Maxwell, "is that those closest to the leader will determine the success level of that leader." It's not enough for a leader to have vision, energy, drive, and conviction. To see visions come to fruition, people must learn how to develop the leaders around them. Developing the Leaders Around You can help influencers take others to the limits of their potential and organization to a whole new level.

Buy Developing the Leaders Around You by visiting here.

The New One Minute Manager – Ken Blanchard and Spencer Johnson

A compelling story based on the original One Minute Manager thirty years ago, this classic parable of a young man looking for an effective manager teaches readers practical tips about leading others—and explains why these techniques continue to work so well.

Click here if you would like to purchase The New One Minute Manager now.