Best Christian Autobiographies about Business

More Than a Hobby: How a $600 Startup Became America's Home and Craft Superstore – David Green

More than a Hobby takes readers inside the mind of a low-key, likable Oklahoma entrepreneur who has created a unique shopping experience. How did his company go from a $600 loan to $1.3 billion in annual sales in just thirty-one years—especially when he wasn't groomed for this work either by heritage or by education?

Green was willing to go against the tide, allowing faith to play a huge part in the business. More Than a Hobby describes how this wildly successful business was built not on business-school theory, but on the founder's own experience as a grassroots store manager.

How Did You Do It, Truett?: A Recipe for Success – S. Truett Cathy

How does the man working behind the counter of a mom-and-pop diner for twenty-one years turn a good idea into a restaurant chain worth $2 billion annual sales? S. Truett Cathy, founder and CEO of Chick-fil-A, shares the answers in How Did You Do It, Truett?

One of America's most successful and respected businessmen, Cathy shares his keen business sense, his commitment to his principles, and his desire to keep the business simple in his autobiography with lessons that apply to family and community life as well.

Me, Myself, and Bob: A True Story About Dreams, God, and Talking Vegetables — Phil Vischer

In Me, Myself, and Bob, Phil Vischer, founder of Big Idea and creator of Veggie Tales, gives a behind-the-scenes look at his not-so-funny journey with the loveable veggies. From famed creator to bankrupt dreamer, Vischer shares his story of trial and ultimate triumph as God inspired him with one big idea after another.

Sam Walton: Made In America — Sam Walton

Sam Walton parlayed a single dime store in a hardscrabble cotton town into Wal-Mart, the largest retailer in the world. A merchant king of the late twentieth century, Walton never lost the common touch, and here shares his thinking in a candid, straight-from-the-shoulder style.

In a story rich with anecdotes and the "rules of the road" of both Main Street and Wall Street, Sam Walton chronicles the inspiration, heart, and optimism that propelled him to lasso the American Dream.

