Best Christian Books about Stewardship

Giving It All Away...and Getting It All Back Again: The Way of Living Generously – David Green

David Green sees the life of giving as a life of adventure—one that pays the best rewards personally, offers a powerful legacy to your family, and changes those you touch. Green believes that generosity and building a legacy based on giving can lead to getting back what you really want: a family that stays together, prays together, and shares life joyfully.

Click here to purchase Giving It All Away...and Getting It All Back Again: The Way of Living Generously now.

The Treasure Principle: Unlocking the Secret of Joyful Giving — Randy Alcorn

Jesus spent more time talking about money and possessions than about heaven and hell combined, and Jesus offers us life-changing investment advice. He actually wants people to store up treasures for themselves—just not here on earth. Instead, he urges people to store treasure in heaven, where it will await them, and last forever. People can't take treasure with them—but they can send it on ahead.

Readers are moved from the realms of thoughtful Bible exposition into the highly personal arena of everyday life. Because when Jesus told His followers to "lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven," He intended that they discover an astounding secret: how joyful giving brings God maximum glory and His children maximum pleasure. In The Treasure Principle, readers unearth a radical teaching of Jesus—a secret wrapped up in giving.

The Treasure Principle is available for purchase here.