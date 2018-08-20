Best Christian Books about Fundraising

A Spirituality of Fundraising – Henri J. M. Nouwen

"As a ministry, fundraising is as spiritual as giving a sermon, entering a time of prayer, visiting the sick, or feeding the hungry" – Henri J. M. Nouwen. This book provides a succinct and powerful witness that fundraising is a form of ministry and can be a deeply spiritual experience.

Click here to purchase A Spirituality of Fundraising.