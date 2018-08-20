Part of the Top Christian Books That Will Probably Fortify Every Leader's Market Influence Series
1. Best Christian Books about the Calling of God
2. Best Christian Books about Leadership
3. Best Christian Books about Management
4. Best Christian Books about Team Building
5. Best Christian Books about Business Ethics
6. Best Christian Books about Ministry
7. Best Christian Books about Fundraising
8. Best Christian Books about Stewardship
9. Best Christian Books about Finances
10. Best Christian Autobiographies about Business
11. Best Christian Books about Personal Development
Best Christian Books about Fundraising
A Spirituality of Fundraising – Henri J. M. Nouwen
"As a ministry, fundraising is as spiritual as giving a sermon, entering a time of prayer, visiting the sick, or feeding the hungry" – Henri J. M. Nouwen. This book provides a succinct and powerful witness that fundraising is a form of ministry and can be a deeply spiritual experience.
Click here to purchase A Spirituality of Fundraising.
I WOULD LIKE GO TO THE NEXT PAGE: BEST CHRISTIAN BOOKS ABOUT STEWARDSHIP (CLICK HERE)!