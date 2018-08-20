Best Christian Books about Business Ethics

Just Business: Christian Ethics for the Marketplace – Alec Hill

To those faced with the many questions and quandaries of doing business with integrity, Alexander Hill offers a place to begin. Hill carefully explores the foundational Christian concepts of holiness, justice and love. These keys to God's character, he argues, are also the keys to Christian business ethics. He then shows how some common responses to business ethics fall short of a fully Christian response. Then, he turns to penetrating case studies on such pressing topics as employer-employee relations, discrimination and affirmative action, and environmental damage. This book serves as an introduction to business ethics for men and women in the marketplace.

