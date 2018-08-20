Best Christian Books about Finances

Master Your Money: A Step-by-Step Plan for Experiencing Financial Contentment – Ron Blue

Popular financial advisor Ron Blue has combined the Bible's timeless teachings on stewardship and responsibility with up-to-date advice on financial management and cash control. In Master Your Money, Blue extracts principles from God's Word for application to financial portfolios.

The Total Money Makeover: A Proven Plan for Financial Fitness – Dave Ramsey

The success stories speak for themselves in this book from money maestro Dave Ramsey. The Total Money Makeover presents one of the simplest, most straightforward game plans out there for completely making over your money habits—and it's based on results.

Never Enough?: 3 Keys to Financial Contentment – Ron Blue

Money and life are inextricably linked. They don't run on independent tracks but rather continually exist together, both of them somehow needing to be handled with steady applications of wisdom and biblical integrity, even when they seem in direct competition. Veteran financial counselor and trusted author Ron Blue helps readers navigate the seeming incompatibilities of money management in Never Enough.

How Should I Think about Money? – R. C. Sproul

Jesus taught more often on money than He did on love or on heaven and hell combined. Why? It's because money is one of the chief competitors for our affections. "You cannot serve God and money," He warned. How, then, should Christians view and use money? How should they view and participate in economic systems?

In How Should I Think about Money?, Dr. R.C. Sproul offers much-needed biblical answers to these questions, and in so doing, provides clarity on an important issue in the lives of Christians.

