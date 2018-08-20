Best Christian Books about Ministry

The Wounded Healer: Ministry in Contemporary Society — Henri J. M. Nouwen

The Wounded Healer is a hope-filled and profoundly simple book that speaks directly to those men and women who want to be of service in their church or community, but have found the traditional ways often threatening and ineffective. In this book, Henri Nouwen combines creative case studies of ministry with stories from diverse cultures and religious traditions in preparing a new model for ministry. Weaving keen cultural analysis with his psychological and religious insights, Nouwen has come up with a balanced and creative theology of service that begins with the realization of fundamental woundedness in human nature.

It is his contention that ministers are called to recognize the sufferings of their time in their own hearts and make that recognition the starting point of their service. The Wounded Healer is a thoughtful and example-filled guide for anyone engaged in the service of others.

