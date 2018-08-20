Best Christian Books about Team Building

The Mentor Leader: Secrets to Building People and Teams That Win Consistently – Tony Dungy

"Your only job is to help your players be better." That single idea had a huge impact on Tony Dungy when he heard it from one of his earliest mentors, and it led him to develop the successful leadership style so admired by players and coaches throughout the NFL. Now, a storied career and a Super Bowl victory later, Tony Dungy is sharing his unique leadership philosophy with in The Mentor Leader. Tony reveals what propelled him to the top of his profession and shows how to apply the same approach in virtually any area of life.

The Mentor Leader is available here for purchase.

The Five Dysfunctions of a Team: A Leadership Fable – Patrick M. Lencioni

In The Five Dysfunctions of a Team Patrick Lencioni offers a leadership fable that is as enthralling and instructive, turning his keen intellect and storytelling power to the fascinating, complex world of teams. Through the story, Lencioni outlines a powerful model and actionable steps that can be used to overcome common hurdles and build a cohesive, effective team. The Five Dysfunctions is a compelling fable with a powerful yet deceptively simple message for all those who strive to be exceptional team leaders.

Visit here to add Patrick Lencioni's The Five Dysfunctions of a Team to your library.