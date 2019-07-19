Former porn star, drug user now appointed as ministry head to help set porn-addicts free

(Photo: Twitter/Brittni De La Mora)

XXXchurch, a California-based outreach ministry to those with porn-addiction, recently appointed former porn star Brittni De La Mora and her husband as its new faces. The founder has moved on to lead a controversial new ministry, Christian Cannabis.

"We are humbled and honored that God has called us to this ministry," De La Mora shared in a Monday XXXchurch announcement.

She was still in the porn industry when the XXXchurch's outreach team first met her. After initially questioning how God could love her while she sells herself for money, she ultimately accepted Jesus, was miraculously set free from her drug addiction, and stopped having sex until marriage. She wanted to pursue purity as she sought God in her daily life.

"Who would have ever thought that in my sin, God would connect me with a ministry that many years later He would ask me to lead?" De La Mora pondered in the letter to her ministry. "Certainly not me, but this is the grace of our God."

She will be joined by her husband, Rich, in leading the ministry, which focuses on raising awareness about porn addiction, preventing individuals from porn use, recovery for porn addicts, and Christian outreach to sex industry workers and consumers.

Meanwhile, the founder of XXXchurch, Pastor Craig Cross, is moving on to focus on a new role with Christian Cannabis, claiming that weed makes worship easier.

