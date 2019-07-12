Premium Christian publisher launches e-newsletter aimed at faith revival

(Photo: Michael Saechang/Flickr)

Subscribe today by emailing info@christianexaminer.com with the subject line "Subscribe" and following the steps provided. Please allow up to 24 hours for account setup.

Christian Examiner launched its first ever paid e-newsletter service on Friday, aimed at proclaiming the truth, inspiring evangelism and igniting revival for the Christian media publication's readers.

Christian Examiner, a premium publisher for 30 years focused on media, evangelism and revival, launches the product in addition to its ongoing free news service at ChristianExaminer.com, which records the latest Christian news, information and entertainment, especially focused on mission expansion.

The paid e-newsletter, dubbed, "Truth, Evangelism, Revival E-newsletter," contains exclusive data-driven reports from Christan Examiner Research, along with surveys for Christian leaders and influencers, including data from the outlet's internal metrics across relevant issues. The data aims to equip Christian leaders with accurate and truthful information for ministry and leadership.

The launch also contains the Christian Examiner Bookstore, a curated list of recommended books and products focused on lighting the fire of evangelism for readers.

Christian Examiner Journal is also featured inside the subscription. The CE Journal includes Christian strategy, scholarly reads, analysis and insights for kindling revival in the church.

Along with the launch, Christian Examiner is offering the ability to "Name Your Own Price," providing various levels of recognition for supporters of the long-standing media outlet. For readers on a tight budget, the cost can be waived altogether for a month at a time when successfully completing a required survey.

Subscribe today by emailing info@christianexaminer.com with the subject line "Subscribe" and following the steps provided. Please allow up to 24 hours for account setup.

"Name Your Own Price" Plan:

Twice-weekly, exclusive e-newsletter in your inbox

Includes access to all new and ongoing reports from Christian Examiner Research (surveys, data); Christian Examiner Bookstore (book and product recommendations); and CE Journal (reports on strategy, analysis, insights)

Support the ongoing publication of Christian media

Recognition at various levels: Revival Champion ($18.98 / week)*, Media Enthusiast ($4.50 / week)**, Coffeehouse Revivalist ($1.50 / week)***

No minimum price

BONUS: Includes an exclusive special weekly money report designed to help supporters manage money, generate income, and maximize the impact of their dollars

"Fill Out a Survey" Plan:

Weekly, exclusive e-newsletter in your inbox

Includes access to all new and ongoing reports from Christian Examiner Research (surveys, data); Christian Examiner Bookstore (book and product recommendations); and CE Journal (reports on strategy, analysis, insights)

Free alternative for those without the means or desire to directly support Christian media

Helps Christian Examiner better serve its audience

Each completed survey provides access to the "Truth, Evangelism, Revival E-Newsletter" for 1 month at a time

For less than the price of a cup of coffee, readers can now support truth, evangelism and revival with Christian Examiner by subscribing today (email and remember to write the word "Subscribe" in the subject line)!

*Revival Champions will be offered a free Branded Content interview as a bonus upon signup, valued at $500. Christian Examiner will also publish the names of all its Revival Champions at least once a month as recognition for their outstanding support.

**Christian Examiner will publish the names of all its Media Enthusiasts at least once a month as recognition for their oustanding support.

***Christian Examiner will publish the names of its new Coffeehouse Revivalists one-time after sign-up as recognition for their support. Subscribe now by emailing info@christianexaminer.com with the subject line "Subscribe"!