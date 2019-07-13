Christian rapper NF premiers new viral trending music video

(Photo: Flickr/Anton Mak/The Come Up Show)NF on tour, 2018.

Subscribe to Christian Examiner's paid e-newsletter, dubbed, "Truth, Evangelism, Revival E-newsletter," by emailing info@christianexaminer.com today with the subject line "Subscribe" and following the steps provided. Please allow up to 24 hours for account setup.

NF, a rapper and singer with roots as a Christian music artist, recently released a new viral single, "Time," from his upcoming album. The music video for the song premiered two days ago and already surpassed 4.4 million views on YouTube.

After growing up performing with a Christian music label, he has stated that he believes his music relates to everyone, and his latest songs have crossed over into mainstream success. Over the years NF has grown in popularity, culminating in the release of #1 Billboard chart-topping 2017 album, Perception, which was certified Platinum by the RIAA.

The video for "Time," currently trending at #19 on YouTube, is viewable here: