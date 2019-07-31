3 super helpful habits for Christians to grow in faith

In life, healthy habits can be the difference between success and the squandering of time. So too, as a Christian serious about growing in faith, habits are important. Healthy spiritual habits can lead one into a deeper daily walk with Jesus Christ.

Here are 3 key habits for Christians looking to put down deeper spiritual roots.

Reading the Bible

Preferably done first thing in the morning, reading the Bible is critical for Christians serious about their relationships with God. In this information age, many people check their phones first thing in the morning—perhaps email, Facebook, or the news. Others turn on the TV.

Anyone who has a smartphone can open up the Bible app on their phone. Better yet, Christians can put a physical Bible next to their beds and open it at the first glimpse of dawn. The earlier people wake up to read the Bible, the better.

I rise before dawn and cry for help; I have put my hope in your word. – Psalm 119:147



Prayer

Prayerful reflection on God's word makes for a powerful habit for Christians trying to listen to God's voice. How is the living God speaking through the passages read in the morning?

What are the challenges of today? God can answer a Christian's prayers directly or indirectly, by giving them a change of heart or by entirely changing their life situations. At times, God can also answer prayers with silence, allowing his people to step forward in the power of faith or to quietly await his resurrection power.

Going to church

Gathering as a community of believers helps Christians "encourage one another daily," as written in Hebrews, and "teach and admonish one another," as written in Colossians. The Lord said he desires mercy and not sacrifice. Worship and praise towards God for an hour or two at church may be more valuable than lots of good works done in God's name throughout the week.

At church, believers also have the opportunity to transparently report about their struggles to the pastor, and to receive comfort from God. They can also learn to rely on God more and to comfort others in their sufferings.

BONUS: Keeping a prayer journal

God answers prayers, and a written record helps Christians keep track of all the works God does and to give the glory to him for his miracles. Use the prayer journal to express gratitude daily, being, "thankful in all circumstances," as is written in 1 Thessalonians 5.

Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. – Philippians 4:6

These habits will likely help virtually every Christian grow in faith.

Subscribe to Christian Examiner's paid e-newsletter, dubbed, "Truth, Evangelism, Revival E-newsletter," by emailing info@christianexaminer.com today with the subject line "Subscribe" and following the steps provided. Please allow up to 24 hours for account setup.