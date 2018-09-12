With All the Negativity in the Headlines Today, Isn't It Nice to Read a Positive Story for Once? Starring Tay Tay and Tim Tebow

(TIM TEBOW FOUNDATION)

Tay Tay sings on the radio "And the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate" – and I am reminded quickly how men of my generation should never say the words, "Tay Tay."

How about another name with double "T's," like Tim Tebow and the Tim Tebow Foundation? Anyone who is a regular reader of my blog knows I am a huge fan of Tebow, and not because he is a successful multiple professional sports star. No, I am a fan of Tebow because he gets it right.

Alexandria Hein, reporter for Fox News, ran a story earlier this year about an 11-year-old boy named Aldrin from the Philippines who was born with congenital knee dislocation. Basically, his knees bent backward like a dog's hind legs. Aldrin's reality is diametrically opposed to the super human jumping ability and running speed often portrayed by Hollywood. Instead, Aldrin faced significant pain simply trying to stand. According to Hein, he was ridiculed by his peers and unable to participate in the basic tasks in life.

Enter the Tim Tebow Foundation and Dr. Tim Mead, surgeon and former director of the Tebow CURE Hospital in Davao City, Philippines. Dr. Mead and his team corrected Aldrin's deformity along with several others, all made possible by charitable donations. CURE is well known in developing countries, but it helps to have the Tebow Foundation and Tim's name on the hospital.

The Bible is replete with instructions to give generously to the poor. Some denominations have mature programs where parishioners donate to anywhere from a global idea to a specific need in a specific location. Each has its merit.

"The one who is gracious to the poor lends to the LORD, and the LORD will repay him for his good deed." (Prov 19:17)

And, color me impressed, but does anyone else find it interesting that Timothy (Tebow) seems, in all appearances, to live out loud the scriptures in the book of Timothy?

"Charge them that are rich in this world, that they be not highminded, nor trust in uncertain riches, but in the living God, who giveth us richly all things to enjoy; That they do good, that they be rich in good works, ready to distribute, willing to communicate." (1 Tim 6:17-18, KJV)

With all the negativity in the world and in the headlines today, isn't it nice to read a positive story for once?

Building on that good will, and knowing that God respects the mite over the millions, (Mark 12:41-44) the challenge is to find a cause where our mite matters. We cannot all be Tim Tebow, but we can all be the widow gifting her copper coins.

– Mark Klages is an influential contributor, a former US Marine and a lifelong teacher who focuses on applying a Christian worldview to everyday events. Mark blogs at https://maklagesl3.wixsite.com/website under the title "God Provides where Hate Divides," with a heart to heal social, political, relational, and intellectual wounds through God's divine love and grace. Mark can also be found on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mark-klages-04b42511/.