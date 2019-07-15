Top Christian Leadership Books on Calling and Stewardship

Get more book recommendations from Christian Examiner Bookstore! Subscribe to Christian Examiner's paid e-newsletter, dubbed, "Truth, Evangelism, Revival E-newsletter," by emailing info@christianexaminer.com today with the subject line "Subscribe" and following the steps provided. Please allow up to 24 hours for account setup.

Christian leaders are called to be good stewards of their time, talents and treasures. This brief list of top Christian books for leaders will help influencers quickly unlock a deeper understanding of leadership in areas such as God's calling, fundraising and financial stewardship.

ABOUT THE CALLING OF GOD

Forgotten God: Reversing Our Tragic Neglect of the Holy Spirit – Francis Chan

Pastor and author Francis Chan contends that we've ignored the Spirit for far too long, and we are reaping the disastrous results. And, Chan offers a compelling invitation to understand, embrace, and follow the Holy Spirit's direction in our lives.

ABOUT CHRISTIAN FUNDRAISING

A Spirituality of Fundraising – Henri J. M. Nouwen

"As a ministry, fundraising is as spiritual as giving a sermon, entering a time of prayer, visiting the sick, or feeding the hungry" – Henri J. M. Nouwen. This book provides a succinct and powerful witness that fundraising is a form of ministry and can be a deeply spiritual experience.

ABOUT STEWARDSHIP

Giving It All Away...and Getting It All Back Again: The Way of Living Generously – David Green

David Green sees the life of giving as a life of adventure—one that pays the best rewards personally, offers a powerful legacy to your family, and changes those you touch. Green believes that generosity and building a legacy based on giving can lead to getting back what you reallywant: a family that stays together, prays together, and shares life joyfully.

