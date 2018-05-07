Tim Keller, John Piper, Andy Stanley Ranked Among Top 12 'Most Effective' Preachers in America

(PHOTO: SCOTT LIU/THE CHRISTIAN POST)Pastor Tim Keller of Redeemer, Presbyterian Church preachs at Movement Day 2014 in New York City, Thursday, October 23, 2014.

The top 12 "most effective" English-speaking Christian preachers have been named by Baylor University's George W. Truett Theological Seminary, among them are popular pastors Timothy Keller, John Piper, and Andy Stanley.

The seminary says that its top 12 list is based on a survey carried out by the Kyle Lake Center for Effective Preaching. First, a survey was sent out in February 2016 to over 500 professors of homiletics for their input on the criteria.

The experts identified seven main areas for effective preaching, listed as follows: biblical/exegetical; relevance; person of the preacher; theological/orthodox; sermon form; effective communication; and delivery.

The 12 preachers named in the resulting compilation were listed in alphabetical order this week, starting with Alistair Begg, senior pastor at Parkside Church in Cleveland, Ohio.

Some of Begg's distinctions include receiving an honorary doctor of divinity by Westminster Theological Seminary for "outstanding dedication to preaching, church leadership, and evangelism."

Next came Tony Evans, founding pastor of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in Dallas, Texas, who is the first African-American to earn a doctorate of theology from Dallas Theological Seminary.

The third preacher on the list was Joel Gregory, the George W. Truett Endowed Chair in Preaching and Evangelism at George W. Truett Theological Seminary of Baylor University in Waco, Texas. Gregory also serves on the Baptist World Alliance Commission on Worship and Spirituality.

Popular Redeemer Presbyterian Church in New York City founding Pastor Tim Keller came next, who is also a best-selling author.

