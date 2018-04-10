This Group Slaughtered 225 Christians in March Alone but World Is Silent

(PHOTO: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE)Protesters gather during a demonstration against Fulani herdsmen killings, in Abuja, Nigeria March 16, 2017.

A shocking 225 Christians were massacred in Nigeria in March by the radical Fulani herdsmen, according to a watchdog group. Yet the Nigerian government and Western media are failing to take adequate notice of the severity of the escalating crisis, the group said.

International Christian Concern, which monitors attacks on Christians around the world and has been shining a focus on Nigeria, said last week that followers of Christ suffered 27 attacks by the Fulani in March alone.

The raids, mostly in the Plateau and Taraba states, led to the deaths of 225 Christians, along with the destruction of homes and and displacement of thousands of families.

Despite the ongoing, years-long carnage, the attacks by the Fulani — who are largely nomads — are not receiving as much coverage as those by Boko Haram, the other major terror group in Nigeria, ICC told The Christian Post.

Yet in comparison, Boko Haram killed a total of 37 people in March, many of whom were Nigerian military personnel.

"There are several reasons that the West doesn't say much about Fulani-led violence. First is that they already spend a lot of time and effort covering the Boko Haram situation. This is a far more attractive discussion to the West because it has the terrorist designation tied to it. The Fulani have not been designated as such since 2014 when the designation was assigned and then quickly taken away," ICC Regional Manager Nathan Johnson told CP Friday.

"Second is that the West believes that this is either just a socioeconomic conflict between herdsmen and farmers or an ethnic conflict between clashing ethnic groups. Many are not willing to call it more than that," Johnson added.

"Finally, the Nigerian government isn't speaking about it. They do not want to bring attention to this problem as it would attract more negative media aimed at their government. All of these factors combined lead to silence among most Western media outlets."

The watchdog group listed on its website the various attacks on Christians by the Fulani in March.

While fewer Fulani attacks were recorded in February, January was also a very deadly month.

