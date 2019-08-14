These super popular Christian books have over 10,000 reviews and maintain nearly 5 star ratings

(Moody Publishers)Dr. Gary Chapman

Jesus Calling, The Five Love Languages, and Girl, Wash Your Face are three most popular Christian bestsellers that have over 10,000 reviews while each maintaining at least a 4.5 star rating.

The Five Love Languages

The Five Love Languages is a classic book for couples to better understand each other. In it, Christian marriage counselor Dr. Gary Chapman showcases five ways to help couples communicate love to one another, including through acts of service, quality time, words of affirmation, physical touch and the giving of gifts. Chapman shares how each person has primary ways of giving and receiving love, and couples understanding and practicing this dynamic method of showing love based on love languages will thrive. (Click here to purchase The Five Love Languages now.)

"For love, we will climb mountains, cross seas, traverse desert sands, and endure untold hardships. Without love, mountains become unclimbable, seas uncrossable, deserts unbearable, and hardships our lot in life."

― Gary Chapman, The Five Love Languages: The Secret to Love that Lasts

Jesus Calling

Jesus Calling by Sarah Young, one of the most popular Christian books on Amazon, was recently listed at the #31 trending books spot on Amazon, up 38% in sales. Author Sarah Young has sold over 25 million books in total. Formerly a missionary in Japan and Australia, Young resides in America.

Inspired by her prayer journal, Young wrote her daily devotional's reflections from Jesus' perspective, hence the title: Jesus Calling. Click here to buy the book now.

Girl, Wash Your Face was written by author Rachel Hollis to encourage women to overcome misperceptions. Click here to purchase it now.

(The proceeds of any affiliate links in this article help support Christian Examiner's mission as a media outlet pursuing truth, evangelism and revival.)