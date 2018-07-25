The Dark POTUS Rises

(Flickr/m01229)The Dark Knight Rises in Times Square, June 2012.

"He's the hero Gotham deserves, but not the one it needs right now." – Commissioner Gordon, The Dark Knight

Do you ever wonder when our Batman is going to appear? I mean, in just the last week we've seen President Trump meet with Russian President Putin and reject FBI evidence of election meddling, only to later say he recognized FBI evidence; consider revoking security clearances of former national security officials; and, in all caps mind you, threaten the country of Iran with historic consequences for that country's own threats of the US. Batman, take me away!

First this post is not about supporting or condemning the President of these United States in any way. I both agree with and disagree with his various actions on any given day and, believe me, my opinion does not matter a hill of beans to the President of these United States (POTUS). But seriously, readers, all you have to do is look to the mainstream media or social media and you will find calls from sainthood to crucifixion. Need examples?

According to Nicole Rojas, a reporter for Newsweek, FOX News reporter Jeanine Pirro claimed President Trump "like King Cyrus before him, fulfilled the Biblical prophecy of the gods worshipped by Jews, Christians and, yes, Muslims, that Jerusalem is the eternal capital of the Jewish state and that the Jewish people deserve a righteous, free and sovereign Israel."

According to John Bowden, a reporter for The Hill, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) said on Twitter "Impeachment is the only answer."

Are you angry yet?

Well before you go off half-cocked, consider why we Americans are at odds over such an outspoken President. Sure, Donald Trump is no politician and I am not sure he even wants to be. He ran on a platform promise to "drain the swamp in Washington D.C." Whatever in that type of campaign rhetoric would make anyone believe Trump would be political – even presidential? Doesn't anyone remember his most famous phrase prior to his campaign was, "You're fired!"

Again, why Trump? Maybe because, borrowing from Commissioner Gordon's eloquent line in The Dark Knight, Donald Trump is the President America deserves.

This country was founded on Christian principles. Sure some of those were colored by the prevalent social winds of the time, but at the end of the day, these United States are Christian by birth. Sadly, hedonism has grown more popular than sacrifice after 242 years of life as a nation. Hollywood and Planned Parenthood are praised and paid good money for their destruction of God's principles. In a nation whose official motto is "In God We Trust," how is it we have forgotten? I mean, even if today's "American Dream" focuses more on money than anything else, it is right there, printed on the back of every bill from $1 to $100.

Disagree with me if you like, but Donald Trump is the President of these United States because God saw our need and raised him to that task. He is not a perfect President, nor is he the President for every American, but he is the President we deserve.

"He changes times and seasons; he deposes kings and raises up others." (Dan 2:21, NIV)

"Jesus answered, 'You would have no power over me if it were not given to you from above.'" (John 19:11, NIV)

The Bible is replete with language that supports God's election of our leaders – even at our own peril.

"But the thing displeased Samuel when they said, 'Give us a king to judge us.' So Samuel prayed to the LORD. And the LORD said to Samuel, 'Heed the voice of the people in all that they say to you; for they have not rejected you, but they have rejected Me, that I should not reign over them...However, you shall solemnly forewarn them, and show them the behavior of the king who will reign over them." (1 Sam 8:6-7, 9, NIV)

As Christians it is our duty to pray, seek God's face, and follow His precepts. As United States citizens it is our duty to vote for the President who will lead us morally and prayerfully following God's plan. If the latter does not seem possible (Trump v. Clinton), then Christians vote for the leader who God places on our hearts to elect. If the choice is not clear from speeches, platforms, and actions, then that requires Christians to pray and seek God's counsel in our vote. It also means, if we have sought divine guidance, then we shall trust God for His will to be done after an election.

Trust God even if we cannot agree with the President's actions. Politics elicit strong emotions, so Christians must seek God's divine guidance if we are to overcome our human desires. Frankly, it is no different than overcoming sin – prayer, Bible, church, repeat.

So stop complaining and start praying and seeking God's face for 2020.

– Mark Klages is an influential contributor, a former US Marine and a lifelong teacher who focuses on applying a Christian worldview to everyday events. Mark blogs at https://maklagesl3.wixsite.com/website under the title "God Provides where Hate Divides," with a heart to heal social, political, relational, and intellectual wounds through God's divine love and grace. Mark can also be found on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mark-klages-04b42511/.