Selena Gomez learned about sex trafficking horrors: girls crawling over bodies, being sold for $6

(REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)Recording artist Selena Gomez arrives at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 20, 2016.

Singer Selena Gomez learned firsthand about some of the horrifying atrocities of sexual trafficking during her A21 internship, Christian author Ann Voskamp revealed.

Gomez, who opened up about her volunteer work with the global anti–human trafficking nonprofit in an interview with Elle back in September, was taking notes when abolitionist Christine Caine shared of a grizzly discovery in Istanbul, Turkey.

Caine, who leads A21, explained how 30 bloated bodies of young girls were discovered in a shipping container in Istanbul, with another 28 "gasping for one breath of air that isn't thick with the stench of rotting evil."

She pointed out that millions of human trafficking victims are shipped in such manners around the world to be sold for sex on the streets.

"Caine tells those of us seated around this table in Greece that there would be no rescue for those 28 North African girls crawling out over bodies and this smothering premature grave," Voskamp, who was present with Gomez and a team of abolitionists, recalled.

"There would only be police-uniformed men dragging them off to locked, windowless rooms on the back side of graffitied streets where, for 14 hell-on-earth days, none of those huddled girls would be offered any light, food, or hope — only bone-cracking beatings," she added.

"The uniformed men are no police officers, Caine tells us. Selena's shaking her head, writing notes.

"They are human traffickers masquerading as law enforcement to perversely enforce the twisted perspective that there's no help these young trafficked victims can count on."

The 28 girls in question were to be sent off to brothels and sex dens in Greece, where "women's bodies are taken and splayed as tools to gratify their cheap thrills and deranged hungers at the expense of a woman's very being."

Read more from "Selena Gomez learned about sex trafficking horrors: girls crawling over bodies, being sold for $6" on The Christian Post.