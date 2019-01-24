One day the angels came to present themselves before the Lord, and Satan also came with them. The Lord said to Satan, "Where have you come from?" Satan answered the Lord, "From roaming throughout the earth, going back and forth on it." Then the Lord said to Satan, "You have been in New York." Satan answered the Lord, smiling, "Now New York fears nothing, neither God nor man, neither law nor morality. What you rejected I have given to them, and now they are mine. Your children have turned to me, the true ruler of the earth, and I have accepted their sacrifices!" God turned to his right and for the first time in Heaven, Jesus wept.

Friend, this may be a dramatization, but I cannot imagine Jesus reacting any other way. The Son of Man humbled himself and came to earth, took our humanity and showed us how to live pure lives, bore our sin even to the cross, and yet here we are – murdering babies for convenience. He doesn't cry for the children who will never be born or for the souls He created that will never breathe air or walk the land. No, those pure souls will return to Him spotless. He cries for the souls who so freely choose evil – for the politicians who do Satan's bidding with their votes and the Governor who worships Satan with his crafty speeches, for the doctors who enact his evil plan by performing the murders, and for the mothers who celebrate a return to Baal.

The Book of Daniel speaks of the Desolation of Abomination. How desolate have we become that both women and men praise Satan through the murder of hundreds of thousands of innocent children? How much more desolate must humanity become before the refining begins?

"When the power of the holy people has been finally broken, all these things will be completed." (Dan 12:7, NIV)

Are we truly powerless? Has our power been broken? Are our prayers as empty as our efforts to save these voiceless children? Is Michael's time at hand?

This is a call to arms, Christian. Forget the wall. Forget gun control. Our Government is murdering God's people as surely as Hitler murdered the Jews and without the expense or effort of rounding them up. We are bringing our children to them! Our mothers are carrying their own babies to the temple of Moloch and our doctors are delivering them to Baal for profit. If ever you felt led to get on your knees and cry out to God, that time is now.

This generation calls itself "enlightened" and "woke." Yet we publicly denounce the One True God while reverting to pagan traditions and ritualistic sacrifices disguised as "choice." True enlightenment comes only from relationship with the Creator, not the destroyer. True power is in the hands of the God of the Universe, not the god of the earth. And true sacrifice is in treating others as we would treat ourselves, not in treating ourselves at the expense of others.

I watched as the Lamb opened the first of the seven seals. Then I heard one of the four living creatures say in a voice like thunder, "Come!" I looked, and there before me was a white horse! Its rider held a bow, and he was given a crown, and he rode out as a conqueror bent on conquest. When the Lamb opened the second seal, I heard the second living creature say, "Come!" Then another horse came out, a fiery red one. Its rider was given power to take peace from the earth and to make people kill each other. To him was given a large sword. When the Lamb opened the third seal, I heard the third living creature say, "Come!" I looked, and there before me was a black horse! Its rider was holding a pair of scales in his hand. 6 Then I heard what sounded like a voice among the four living creatures, saying, "Two pounds of wheat for a day's wages, and six pounds of barley for a day's wages, and do not damage the oil and the wine!" When the Lamb opened the fourth seal, I heard the voice of the fourth living creature say, "Come!" I looked, and there before me was a pale horse! Its rider was named Death, and Hades was following close behind him. They were given power over a fourth of the earth to kill by sword, famine and plague, and by the wild beasts of the earth. (Rev 6:1-8, NIV)

