Racism – Let It Go

I sat down this morning to write a scathing post about letting go of racism. After half-a-dozen starts and crumpled virtual pages, I have yet to compose a draft that will be equally accepted by people of all colors, cultures, and character. Why?

Here is my mea culpa. I grew up and still live in an impoverished rural area where the mean family income is below the poverty line. My state ranks in the bottom five percent in the nation in education, income, and opportunity, and we are number one in per capita drug use. My sin? I am a Christian white, male, middle aged, Middle American with conservative leanings, a college education, a steady job and a home with three kids, two dogs and a mortgage. So despite my upbringing or life experiences, I cannot truly know racism.

Say what?

That's right. Liberal media outlets such as "Vox" believe, and write clearly in black and white type, that minorities cannot be racist. Zack Beauchamp, a reporter for Vox.com, wrote just last week about the New York Times' new Tech Reporter, Sarah Jeong, arguing that her "#cancelwhitepeople" and other Tweets were "satirically and hyperbolically" used to "emphasize how white people continue to benefit (even unknowingly) from their skin color."

What's worse, mainstream media CNN's Don Lemon held a discussion panel on Friday where Democratic strategist Symone Sanders said about Jeong's Tweets, that they are "not racist for this reason – one, Don, racism, being racist is not just prejudice, it's prejudice plus power." Lemon asked if it makes Jeong a bigot. "No" Sanders replied.

"Could she be prejudiced? Could she have some, not just implicit, but negative bias toward white men in America due to perhaps what she's experienced throughout her life? Probably, absolutely. Does that mean though that she is in fact racist? No, because [racism] is prejudice plus power."

Say what?

Sadly, Don Lemon did not correct her. However, Merriam-Webster defines "racism" as: "the prejudice that members of one race are intrinsically superior to members of other races" and "discriminatory or abusive behavior towards members of another race." The idea that racism is "prejudice plus power" was created by racists to defend their own racist ideology.

In the middle of researching Beauchamp's racist article about two racists writing about a racist, and reading Don Lemon's panel of racists denying the social capacity for anyone 'not white' to be racist, I found dozens of articles lambasting President Trump's Tweet calling CNN anchor Don Lemon "the dumbest man on television" and placing LeBron James only slightly above Lemon in the intelligence department.

Is it 1968 or 2018? Are we really having this conversation at the highest levels of Government and media? Let it go already. Racism is pure hatred and "pulling the race card" is equally as wrong. Here in 2018 we survived eight years of one racially divisive president, we don't need a "pile on" mentality for the next eight years.

We are one race, people. The Human Race - Homo sapiens. Black is a skin color. Female is a gender. Asian is a culture. Human is a race.

"For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord." (Rom 6:23, KJV)

Racism is sin. Racism is prejudicially judging a human being by the color of his skin. The wages of that sin is death. The measure by which you will be judged is equally prejudicial, discriminatory, and unfair, because Matthew tells us it is.

"Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you." (Matt 7:1-2, NIV)

I'm sorry for the angry tone of this post, Readers, but it is 2018. Racism is sin. Pulling the race card every time you lose, while not being sin, is not helping. And claiming only the "race" in power can be racist is naïve and rejects God in the most basic of ways.

"He changes times and seasons; he deposes kings and raises up others. He gives wisdom to the wise and knowledge to the discerning." (Dan 2:21, NIV)

"Let everyone be subject to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established. The authorities that exist have been established by God." (Rom 13:1, NIV)

Take it from an average white guy with dozens of colorful friends and co-workers – Love trumps Hate every day of the week and twice on Sundays. So just let it go, already. Love your neighbor whatever color his skin. I guarantee his heart is the same color as yours. Just ask a surgeon.

– Mark Klages is an influential contributor, a former US Marine and a lifelong teacher who focuses on applying a Christian worldview to everyday events. Mark blogs at https://maklagesl3.wixsite.com/website under the title "God Provides where Hate Divides," with a heart to heal social, political, relational, and intellectual wounds through God's divine love and grace. Mark can also be found on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mark-klages-04b42511/.