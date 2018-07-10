Philippines President Duterte Offers to Resign If Anyone Proves God Exists; Franklin Graham Responds

((PHOTO: REUTERS/NOEL CELIS/POOL))Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte gestures while delivering a speech during the 115th Police Service Anniversary at the Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters in Quezon city, metro Manila, Philippines August 17, 2016.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has offered to resign from his position if anyone can prove conclusively that God exists, in another provocation against Catholic clergy in the country.

Duterte made the statement last week at a science and technology event in Davao city, where the president criticized the concept of original sin and of infants needing to be baptized by the church, as reported by The Associated Press.

"Where is the logic of God there?" he asked.

Duterte vowed that if "one single witness" can prove that humans are "able to talk and to see God," such as through a picture or a selfie, then he will surrender the presidency.

Still, the leader said that he is not an atheist and that he does believe in God, at least in the form of a "supreme being" that governs the universe.

U.S. evangelist Franklin Graham responded to Duterte's controversial challenge by pointing to the words of the Bible.

Graham, who has been rallying Christians to get more involved in politics in America, says that he "feels sorry" for Duterte and his thinking.

"God exists, and no one has to prove it. The Bible says there is no excuse for not understanding that He exists. He has made it evident and continues to reveal Himself," the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association CEO and president wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

"The Bible says, 'For since the creation of the world God's invisible qualities — His eternal power and divine nature — have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made, so that people are without excuse,' (Romans 1:20)," he added.

