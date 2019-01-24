NY Catholic bishop questions Gov. Cuomo's faith over 'death star' abortion law

(Photo: Facebook)New York's Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo standing with abortion giant Planned Parenthood in 2017.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's faith is being questioned after he signed a bill into law that legalizes abortion up to birth for any reason.

Section 2 of the controversial Reproductive Health Act states that "an abortion May be performed by a licensed, certified, or authorized practitioner within 24 weeks from the commencement of pregnancy, or there is an absence of fetal viability, or at any time when necessary to protect a patient's life or health."

In an open letter Saturday to the governor in The Evangelist, the official publication for the Diocese of Albany, the Most Rev. Edward B. Scharfenberger called into question Cuomo's Catholic faith, arguing that what the bill permits is contrary to the teachings of the Catholic faith he professes.

"Although in your recent state of state address you cited your Catholic faith and said we should 'stand with Pope Francis.' Your advocacy of extreme abortion legislation is completely contrary to the teachings of our pope and our Church. Once truth is separated from fiction and people come to realize the impact of the bill, they will be shocked to their core. By that time, however, it may be too late to save the countless lives that will be lost or spare countless women lifelong regret," wrote Scharfenberger.

Cuomo signed the controversial Reproductive Health Act into law at a reception in the Executive Mansion immediately after legislators voted to approve it on the 46th anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling.

"Today I signed the #ReproductiveHealthAct — codifying Roe v. Wade into state law and protecting women's reproductive rights no matter what the federal government does. This is a victory for all New Yorkers," Cuomo said in a tweet Tuesday.

Continue reading about Cuomo on The Christian Post.