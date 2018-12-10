NBC's 'The Voice' features 6 worship songs as Christian singers saturate competition

(Facebook)"The Voice" season 15 top 8 contestants, Dec 2018.

Season 15 of NBC's popular singing competition "The Voice" is filled with Christian contestants who are showcasing their talent by singing popular worship songs on the secular TV series.

This week's episode featured two performers singing gospel songs.

Team Kelly's Kymberli Joye performed Hillsong United's hit song "Oceans (Where Feet May Fail)" on stage for "The Voice Live Top 10."

"I chose the song 'Oceans' by Hillsong United tonight because it means so much to me," Joye told media after the show. "For a long time I've dealt with depression and anxiety, and that was one of the songs that really helped flip the switch and let me know that there was light at the end of the tunnel, and it helped me to seek out help."

Last week, "The Voice" contestant also performed a power-packed rendition of "Break Every Chain" for the Top 11. Joye performed her own soulful rendition of the Tasha Cobbs version of the song that was selected by fans.

On Monday night, team Kelly's other contestant, Sarah Grace, performed a soulful rendition of "Amazing Grace" for her "The Voice" Live Top 10 performance.

The 16 year old changed the traditional hymn a bit, adding her own flare and made history by being the first "Voice" contestant to ever play the trumpet on the popular stage.

