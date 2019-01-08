Natalie Grant suffers panic attack on flight; 11-y-o daughter prays

(Photo: Instagram/Natalie Grant)Natalie Grant poses for a Christmas photo with twin daughters Grace and Isabella in this undated photo.

Award-winning singer Natalie Grant shared a frightening panic attack she had during the holidays while on a plane with her daughter.

"I had a panic attack on my flight tonight," Grant wrote on her Facebook page Saturday. "My first one in a very long time. I don't exactly know what triggered it."

The singer just finished a Christmas tour with Danny Gokey and then went straight into the holidays. She said the attack might have been a result of her busy schedule and brought on by "exhaustion." She also was on a flight back to Nashville from her parents' home which she believes could have pushed her emotions overboard.

"These moments are so precious and they come and go too quickly. I think my fragile emotion sometimes makes me more susceptible to those stupid fiery darts," she shared. "But whatever the reason, 5 minutes into the flight, I couldn't breathe. I couldn't sit still. I felt ridiculous. Embarrassed. Ashamed," Grant continued.

Suddenly, her 11-year-old daughter, Grace, grabbed her mother's hand and began to pray. "Gracie girl took my hand and said, 'Jesus, right now we say no to fear and yes to truth. Because Jesus, you are greater than any fear.' And as she prayed, I made a decision to grab ahold of what I know, instead of wallow in what I felt. Faith isn't a magic potion. It's a choice. My 11-year old daughter helped me choose well, tonight," the "Clean" singer testified.

Grant said her daughter's simple prayer of faith reminded her that she doesn't always have to have "giant-like" belief.

"Tonight I was reminded it just needs to be more child-like," she concluded.

Grant's post immediately began to encourage her followers and went viral on her social media platforms.

