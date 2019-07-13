Mothers contribute more to kids' spiritual growth than fathers, Barna study says

(Reuters/Lucas Jackson)A couple of mothers enjoying the sun.

Subscribe to Christian Examiner's paid e-newsletter, dubbed, "Truth, Evangelism, Revival E-newsletter," by emailing info@christianexaminer.com today with the subject line "Subscribe" and following the steps provided. Please allow up to 24 hours for account setup.

Mothers are more often credited with driving spiritual development in American Christian homes than fathers, according to a new report by the Barna Group.

In research created in partnership with Lutheran Hour Ministries, Barna released a report on Tuesday stating that "spiritual development in the home is driven by mothers."

When surveying practicing Christians, Barna found that 68% of respondents said it was their mother's faith that influenced them, versus 46% for fathers.

After that, 37% of respondents reported that it was their grandparents who influenced their faith development, 16% reported a non-relative, and 14% reported it being a friend.

The study also found that most respondents (59%) said they were Christian as an adult because a member of their household "passed their faith down to me."

Twenty-three percent of respondents said they were Christian in spite of bad experiences with Christianity in their upbringing, 15% said their adult beliefs were not influenced by their household growing up, 11% said "someone explored faith at the same time I did" and 2% said "other."

Data for the report came from an online survey conducted April 5–11, 2018, with 2,347 interviews conducted with a margin of error of plus or minus 1.8 percentage points.

While the Barna report notes a stronger influence by mothers than fathers on the spiritual development of the respondents, other research indicates that fathers hold a strong influence on the religious practices of their children.

In the 1990s, for example, a group of Swiss researchers found that married fathers who regularly attend church were more likely to have children who become regular attendees than fathers who never attended or attended irregularly.

"In short, if a father does not go to church, no matter how faithful his wife's devotions, only one child in 50 will become a regular worshiper. If a father does go regularly, regardless of the practice of the mother, between two-thirds and three-quarters of their children will become churchgoers," wrote Robbie Low regarding the study for Touchstone Magazine in 2003.

Read more from, "Mothers contribute more to kids' spiritual growth than fathers, Barna study says," on The Christian Post.

— For less than the price of a cup of coffee, readers can now support truth, evangelism and revival with Christian Examiner by subscribing today (email info@christianexaminer.com and remember to write the word "Subscribe" in the subject line)!