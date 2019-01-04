Mother begs Christians to keep praying for abducted daughter Leah Sharibu

(SCREENSHOT: YOUTUBE/INTERNATIONAL CHRISTIAN CONCERN)A photo of Christian schoolgirl Leah Sharibu's family in Nigeria in this September 2018 video.

The mother of 15-year-old Leah Sharibu, the Christian schoolgirl held by terror group Boko Haram in Nigeria, has begged believers to continue praying for her daughter.

"I know that all over the world believers are praying and advocating for the release of my daughter, but until now I haven't seen my Leah," said the mother, Rebekah Sharibu.

"I want to plead that Christians do not get tired of praying for her until she returns," she said, according to Aid to the Church in Need.

The schoolgirl was kidnapped in February 2018 by Boko Haram in a raid on a girls' boarding school in Dapchi city.

While 104 of the girls who were held captive have since been released, Sharibu is believed to be the only one of the Dapchi girls who's still being held against her will because she has refused to renounce Jesus Christ and adhere the militant's version of Islam.

Nathan Sharibu, the girl's father, said that her "trust and faith has made me realize that I have been living under the same roof with an admirable disciple of Christ."

"I am highly encouraged by her strong faith in the Lord and her refusal to renounce Christ even before death at the hands of Boko Haram," he added.

Boko Haram, which has kidnapped thousands of girls and women over the past several years, and in 2018 executed several humanitarian workers, has demanded $275 million for Sharibu's release.

Gloria Samdi Puldu, a friend of Sharibu's mother, told Punch newspaper in October that the family can only pray at the face of such a demand.

