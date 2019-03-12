(Photo: eberhard grossgasteiger/Unsplash)

You know how social media is. For some people it is removed just enough from society to let them let loose without really worrying about reality, truth, stuff like that. For others it's like an uber enabler, that little devil that sits on one's shoulder whispering, "Go for it!" You know the kind. They're the ones who don't have any problem 'splainin' themselves in person so social media is like a bull horn in their hands.

That's the backdrop. All over social media I'm seeing these posts and memes that say stuff like, "if you supported Trump even after the 'locker room' comment and porn star payoffs, you lost the moral high ground as far as Virginia is concerned," and "if you support abortion up to the day of delivery, you lost the moral high ground in defending illegal immigrant children."

Are we really that naïve?

Christian, we as humanity lost the moral high ground when Eve ate the apple. We as individuals lost the moral high ground when we stole that first piece of candy and knew it was wrong, when we lied to Betty Lou in the 9th grade just to get her into bed, when we hit our brother on the playground and it felt good so we hit him again, or when we told that cop who pulled us over this morning that we were singing along with the radio (KLOVE?) and just lost track of our speed.

Sin is sin. A lie is equal to murder. Cheating on your spouse is equal to worshipping money. Speeding and then lying to that cop is the same as grabbing a person without consent. The only one who owns the moral high ground is Jesus Christ. He's the one you have to go toe-to-toe against to clear your leger. If you are righteous enough to match Jesus' record on sin, on right living, on compassion and love, then maybe you still have the moral high ground. Everyone else – nope.

"For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God," (Rom 3:23, NIV)

So stop listening to the sinners (fellow sinners? fellow liars?) who are trying to undermine your choice to do the right thing this time or the next time, and rely instead on the power of God, who knew before you were born that you had already yielded the moral high ground. Christian, that argument is a non-starter. The lady using it might be your next candidate for witnessing!

"But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us." (Rom 5:8, NIV)

–Mark Klages is an influential contributor, a former US Marine and a lifelong teacher who focuses on applying a Christian worldview to everyday events. Mark blogs at https://maklagesl3.wixsite.com/website under the title "God Provides where Hate Divides," with a heart to heal social, political, relational, and intellectual wounds through God's divine love and grace. Mark can also be found on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mark-klages-04b42511/.