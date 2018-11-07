Midterm Elections: White Evangelicals Boost Republicans, Who Gain in Senate, but Lose House

(SCREENSHOT: YOUTUBE/GLOBAL NEWS)U.S. voters in the 2018 midterm elections on November 6, 2018.

Evangelical voters backed Republican candidates for Congress, according to exit polls in the 2018 midterm elections, as the Republicans expanded their majority in the Senate, but lost the House of Representatives.

Both House and Senate seats were still being declared early Wednesday morning, following the nationwide vote on Tuesday, but Democrats had already secured 222 House seats to 199 for Republicans, guaranteeing control of the lower chamber for the first time in eight years.

The CNN count added that Republicans gained seats in the Senate, however, and secured a majority of 51 to the Democrats' 45, with projections that the GOP will even strengthen its hold over the upper chamber.



An ABC News exit poll found that white evangelical Christians are voting 75-25 in the House vote in favor of Republicans, or near their typical level. In total, evangelicals made up 27 percent of the voters, according to preliminarily projections.

An NBC News exit poll added that a majority of white evangelical women have also stood behind Trump and the Republicans, though in lower numbers than white evangelical men. As many as 57 percent of white evangelical women said that they strongly approve of Trump, with another 17 percent somewhat approving. Only 20 percent said, on the other hand, that they strongly disapprove of the president, with another 6 percent somewhat disapproving.

In some states, evangelicals doubled-down on their support for GOP candidates. In the Missoury Senate, Republican Josh Hawley defeated incumbent Democrat Claire McCaskill. The latter won as much as 35 percent of white evangelical Christian support in 2012, but that number was back down to 27 percent on Tuesday.

In one of the most-watched Senate challenges, rising Democratic star Beto O'Rourke narrowly lost against Republican Ted Cruz in Texas.

