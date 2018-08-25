Love Still Overcomes

(GOFUNDME)Johnny Bobbitt Jr. seen with Kate McClure.

Back in November of last year I wrote a blog entry titled "One Simple Act of Kindness" about a homeless former Marine helping a stranded motorist with his last $20. The protagonist in that story, Ms. Kate McClure, was stranded outside Philadelphia along I-95 in a stretch frequented by our hero, the homeless Mr. Johnny Bobbitt. As the story goes, Bobbitt helped fuel McClure's vehicle and get her on her way. In return McClure and boyfriend Mr. D'Amico set up a "Gofundme.com" page that raised over $400,000 to reward Bobbitt for his kindness.

But our story does not end there. Just today, FOX News ran an article about how Bobbitt claims he does not have access to half the money and McClure is driving around in a new BMW. The article, attributed simply to "Fox News" with contributions by "The Associated Press" cited D'Amico as refusing to release the remaining funds to Bobbitt because the former Marine used previous installments by "giving it to relatives and friends, and some on drugs." D'Amico would rather "burn it in front of him" than enable his drug addiction. Still, McClure and D'Amico claim they are pursuing help for Bobbitt.

Everything about this story is sad. In the beginning all three, Bobbitt, McClure and D'Amico were praised for their kindhearted gesture and Samaritanesque actions. Now, nearly a year later, we are faced with the reality of addiction ruining yet another chance at happiness and dragging down seemingly unrelated, good hearted, good natured people along with it. Forget that for a time, Bobbitt had a camper to sleep in, to eat and bathe in, and to get ready for work in. Forget that for a time, Bobbitt had a car to use to get to work and a ready source of cash to put fuel in that car. You can also forget that Bobbitt served fourteen months of a four-year enlistment and was discharged from the Corps as a Private (E-1) without deploying during one of the highest deployment cycles in Marine Corps history.

Some lives are harder than others, and the choices we make in living those lives can be devastating, especially if we do not seek and find God's divine plan for us. Not everyone has a God-inspired donkey to lead the way. (Numbers 22:21-39)

Wisdom comes in many forms, some Godly, some worldly, and some painfully. The Bible is replete with verses and stories and references of how we should learn from the mistakes and lessons of others to save ourselves the pain (Deut 31:12, Phil 3:17, 2 Thes 3:7-9). Jesus also tells us to be wise in our actions; otherwise we waste our efforts and risk being trodden down ourselves.

"Do not give dogs what is sacred; do not throw your pearls to pigs. If you do, they may trample them under their feet, and turn and tear you to pieces." (Matt 7:6, NIV)

Sad as this story is for Bobbitt the former Marine and drug addict who had every chance to choose his way out of his predicament, it is equally and possibly sadder for McClure and D'Amico who are now being drug through the mud for possible mishandling of funds given in good will towards Bobbitt. But I ask you, reader, what are two good Samaritans to do when the subject of their good will is obviously abusive of their benefactor's deeds? Put simply, would you give an addict free access to drugs?

Whether McClure and D'Amico are Christians is irrelevant, their actions as far as we know from the articles are right. Live with an addict, love an addict, be hurt by an addict and you will understand the all-encompassing hurt, hate, and pain associated with trying to help an addict. Even the most disciplined of Marines, let alone a Marine like Bobbitt whose troubles followed him into the Corps and whose need for temporary gratification likely lost him his brotherhood, can fail where addiction is concerned.

But folks, there is hope. This post is not all gloom and doom, because Jesus Christ died on the cross and raised Himself up again on the third day with the keys to the grave and authority over anything Satan owns. Drugs, sin, none of it is beyond a Christian's power to bind and Christ's authority to overcome. We just have to make the right choice. If we consider everything we do as for our God and a reflection of His sacrifice for us, that choice, though sometimes seemingly impossible, becomes a little simpler.

"And whatever you do, in word or deed, do everything in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him." (Col 3:17, ESV)

If we consider everything we do as a reflection on Jesus' life and sacrifice for us, that choice that was sometimes seemingly impossible but became just a little simpler, has been made for us already – we just have to have faith in it.

"'He himself bore our sins' in his body on the cross, so that we might die to sins and live for righteousness; 'by his wounds you have been healed.'" (1 Peter 2:24, NIV)

If we consider everything we do as in response to Jesus' sacrifice, that choice that awaits our faith to believe, becomes possible.

"Then Jesus came to them and said, 'All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me.'" (Matt 28:18, NIV)

If we consider everything we do is under Jesus' authority, then that choice, now possible, no longer rules over our lives like an unyielding burden we cannot carry.

"I know what it is to be in need, and I know what it is to have plenty. I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, whether well fed or hungry, whether living in plenty or in want. I can do all this through him who gives me strength." (Phil 4:12-13, NIV)

If we consider that God has already paid the price for all our sins and bad choices, that He simply awaits for us to get over ourselves and give Him the control we so desperately want to relinquish, and that He has nothing but our best interests at heart, then even the bonds of addiction can be broken. And that, folks, regardless of what we do or do not know about Bobbitt, McClure and D'Amico, is all the direction we need to find the Love of God in any challenging circumstance.

– Mark Klages is an influential contributor, a former US Marine and a lifelong teacher who focuses on applying a Christian worldview to everyday events. Mark blogs at https://maklagesl3.wixsite.com/website under the title "God Provides where Hate Divides," with a heart to heal social, political, relational, and intellectual wounds through God's divine love and grace. Mark can also be found on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mark-klages-04b42511/.