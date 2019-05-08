Lauren Daigle mentors American Idol finalists, says show gave her 'something to believe in'

(Screenshot: People)Lauren Daigle Returns to Mentor American Idol's Top 6, May 5, 2019

Christian singer Lauren Daigle was the celebrity guest mentor on Sunday's American Idol and told the top six contestants that the vocal competition was instrumental in giving her something to believe in.

"When I was 17, I tried out for American Idol. I look back on that, 10 years ago, and I think, man, the journey has been so incredible. Like it really has. This show gave me something to believe in, it really did," the Grammy award-winning artist said to the American Idol finalists in an exclusive clip premiered by People magazine before the episode.

Daigle auditioned for Simon Cowell, Kara DioGuardi and Randy Jackson a decade ago, but now the 27-year-old is back to share some tips she acquired in her successful career.

During the live show one by one the contestants sung her praise.

Contestant Madison VanDenburg admitted she was nervous to meet Daigle.

The Christian singer was touched by Alejandro Aranda's songwriting and after Daigle's instruction, Judge Katy Perry told Aranda it was his best singing yet.

"To be able to work with Lauren is a huge blessing," contestant Laci Kaye Booth testified. "Lauren brought something out of me that I didn't know I had."

Daigle told contestants that she once "scrubbed toilets " to make enough money for voice lessons. Her words really resonated with Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon who also got his start scrubbing toilets as a janitor for his father's church.

Continue reading about Lauren Daigle on The Christian Post.