Lauren Daigle Makes Late Night Debut on Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show,' Performs Christian Single

(SCREENSHOT: NBC)Lauren Daigle on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Nov 7, 2018.

Grammy-nominated singer Lauren Daigle made her late night debut on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" Wednesday evening where she showcased her new Christian music.

Fallon called Daigle's music "great" before the Christian singer took the stage to perform the hit song "Look Up Child" off of her recently released album of the same name.

"Where are You now/When darkness seems to win?/Where are You now/When the world is crumbling?/Oh I, I hear You say/Look up child," she sang.

After the performance, Fallon called the Christian singer fantastic and urged his viewers to pick up her new record.

Daigle has been making her mainstream TV rounds and recently had to address critics who slammed her for appearing on NBC's "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" because Ellen DeGeneres is a lesbian, arguing they "completely missed the heart of God."

The Christian artist appeared on the mainstream show Oct. 24 and received criticism on social media over her involvement. Most of the critics argued Daigle was wrong to appear on the show because of Ellen's lifestyle.

"I think the second we start drawing lines around which people are able to be approached and which aren't, we've already completely missed the heart of God," Daigle told WAY-FM Radio.

"I don't have all the answers in life and I'm definitely not gonna act like I do, but the one thing that I know for sure is I can't choose who I'm supposed to be kind to and who I'm supposed to show love to and who I'm not, because that's the mission right?" she continued. "Be who Christ was to everyone."

Daigle said in a recent interview with The Christian Post that she is remaining true to her call of going outside the walls of the church to share the Gospel.

"I think the passage that says, 'Go out into the world and draw people unto Him,' the Great Commission, that's what I think about in regard to the mainstream aspect," Daigle told CP in the interview. "I wasn't looking at [making my music] as in mainstream versus Christian. I was like, 'OK, what is the purest version of me? Or what is the purest thing that God has written into my spirit and how do I express that? How do I communicate that?"

Read more about Lauren Daigle on The Christian Post.