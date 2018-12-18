Kanye West credits Chance the Rapper for reconnecting him with his faith in Jesus Christ

(Photo: Instagram/chancetherapper)Kanye West and Chance the Rapper pose for a photo posted May 20, 2016

Rapper and fashion guru Kanye West is crediting Chance the Rapper for helping reconnect him to his Christian faith, which is greatly impacting his family.

"You have to see and feel how happy I am and how strong my family is," West tweeted. "We are even stronger because of this through the love and grace of God."

"I need to speak about how Chance demanding that we record in Chicago reconnected me with my roots and also my faith in Jesus Christ," he said. Over the summer, the two performers came together to create a joint album in a Chicago studio. According to xxlmag.com, Chance and West did not complete the album but apparently, their time together was an opportunity for Chance to share some of his faith with the controversial trailblazer enough to stir his faith back up.

Chance is currently on his own religious mission. At the top of the month, he announced that he's leaving the country to "learn the Word of God," acknowledging that while he was raised in a Christian home, he's essentially "unfamiliar" with the Bible.

