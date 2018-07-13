Justin Bieber Sings Christian Worship Songs at Recent Coachella Church Home Event

(YouTube/Screenshot)Justin Bieber singing Christian worship songs at Coachella Church Home event - April 15, 2018

JB covers Reckless Love by Cory Asbury & Tremble by Mosaic MSC at Churchome / City church event in Indio, California on April 15, 2018.

Many of his fans have said they pray for him regularly and love his music even more with his newfound faith.

Yet others have expressed skepticism and want to see him display the fruits of a Christian walk with God before jumping to accept his recent expression of purpose.

The video shows clips of him singing several popular Christian praise and worship songs throughout the church event. See the full video below: