'Jesus Week' Christian event reached thousands in Time Square during LGBT World Pride week

(Alma Rivera)Alma Rivera and band worshiping during Jesus Week in Time Square, N.Y., June 29, 2019.

Christian leaders rallied together during Jesus Week held in the heart of New York City at the same time as LGBT pride month, and even though a storm threatened to shut it down the show continued and those in attendance say the spirit of God drew men and women to their knees.

Jesus Week kicked off on May 25 with Christian leaders going into every borough in NYC to pray, help the poor, and minister in schools and troubled neighborhoods. The initiative concluded on June 29 with a large event in Time Square.

A stage was set up on 43rd Street in Manhattan with banners raised pointing people to Christ and urging them to prayer for the city. LGBT World Pride billboards were displayed on many of the neighboring buildings and city officials were concerned that the Christian event would face backlash from LGBT activists. But those involved in organizing the event testified that they had the opposite experience.

"This was the second opportunity we have been given to hold this event at the largest media platform in the world: Time Square," Pastor Dimas Salaberrios, president of The Dynamic Life, told The Christian Post. "Gospel music transcends culture, age, gender and race. We were trusted by the city to hold our event on the same weekend of [LGBT] World Pride. The event was full of love, testimonies and incredible worship."

"People from every walk of life joined in the celebration as the quality of great art knocked down all walls of separation," Salaberrios said. "The unity out there was epic! It was fantastic to represent the Gospel in a way that isn't always portrayed, which is of Jesus ministering to the masses, not just those already in the church. Our gathering was not political or confrontational. Our event was all the best that Christ offers which attracted me to become a Christian," he added.

Among the musical guests at Jesus Week was Christian singer Alma Rivera who shared her powerful ministry experience with CP.

"The Jesus Week finale coincided with the [World Pride] events in New York City. The mayor's office and police were concerned about any potential disruptions to the event. [But] during sound check large crowds gathered and the only disruption that occurred was the thousands of people clapping and enjoying the music," Rivera told CP on Wednesday.

"What I felt was the presence of God very strong, bringing conviction to the people. I witnessed the power of salvation. While I was singing I was looking at all the billboards with the LGBT advertisements, and it was powerful to worship God in the middle of all of that," she said.

"A couple of homeless men crossed 7th Avenue to where we were located, walked up to the front by the stage and dropped to their knees crying, giving their lives to Jesus," Rivera added.

Thousands, including many youth, were engaged in worship and dancing, she recounted. Along with Rivera other artists who participated included Freddy Washington, Eagles' Wings, and the Nyack choir.

