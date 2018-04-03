ISIS 'Covert Unit' Murders Pakistani Christian Family on Easter Monday, Praises 'Allah'

(PHOTO: REUTERS/FAYAZ AZIZ)Christians hold placards as they chant slogans to condemn Quetta Church attack during a protest in Peshawar, Pakistan December 17, 2017.

The Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility for an attack in southwestern Pakistan on Easter Monday when four Christians from a single family were gunned down while they were traveling by rickshaw in Quetta city.

CNN reported on Tuesday that IS has hailed a "covert unit" of its militants who "managed to target a number of the combatant Christians."

The radical group says its fighters "shot them with a pistol, which resulted in the killing of four of them, and all praise is due to Allah."

Police officials confirmed that armed men on a motorcycle opened fire on the family when they were returning home from a bazaar. A young Christian girl was also wounded in the attack, but unlike the other members of her family, namely her father and three cousins, she survived.

Provincial police official Moazzam Jah Ansari told Reuters that the incident "appears to be a targeted attack."

"It was an act of terrorism," he added.

The British Pakistani Christian Association, which monitors and provides support for Christian victims of violence and persecution in the Muslim-majority country, said the Pakistani government has been warned of increasing IS threats, but has failed to take adequate safety measures.

Read more about Christian persecution on The Christian Post.