Inland Hills Church Pastor Andrew Stoecklein Memorial Service Honors Life, Love of Jesus [Full Video]

(PHOTO: FACEBOOK)Inland Hills Church honors the life of Pastor Andrew Stoecklein in Memorial Service held Saturday, September 8, 2018.

Inland Hills Church honored late Pastor Andrew Stoecklein in a Memorial Service held Saturday in remembrance of his life and love of Jesus.

"Andrew Stoecklein illustrated the love of Jesus with care and passion that made faith real for so many," the church shared in a statement via social media.

"Under the guidance of his father Dave, Andrew took the stage as Lead Pastor and taught with thoughtful fervor and humor. His warm, gentle spirit toward us all is a legacy that now enriches Heaven, and continues in the heart of Inland Hills."

The Inland Hills Church program included worship music, testimonies, video and prayer.

"In stories, in video, in music, and in community, we celebrate everything we loved about Andrew as a pastor, a family member, and a friend," the church had said previously in a brief statement about the late pastor.

According to the Christian Post, Pastor Andrew Stoecklein's suicide came after a battle with depression and anxiety, reigniting serious conversations about how churches address mental health issues. Over $300,000 has since been raised in a GoFundMe campaign to help the late pastor's three young sons and widow, Kayla.

Watch the full video of the Memorial Service here: