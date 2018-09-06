How Expropriate

(RYANJ93/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Farming in South Africa is a common occurrence across the country boasting fertile land and bountiful sunshine. This a common scene in summer months found in the rural areas of the country. Photo taken January 31, 2016.

You will not see anything of this headline mentioned in major US newspapers or cable news stations, and you will not even find a US-based media outlet covering it if you do a Google search. Why? That is a good question and I have my suspicions, but first read the facts. What, you ask, is the headline to which I refer?

The South African government has started seizing farmland (expropriating without compensation) from whites. On July 31st, the ruling party in South Africa voted to amend the constitution allowing it to expropriate without compensation land from white farmers. Read that last sentence again, very slowly.

According to South Africa's government-owned website, www.gov.za, the Republic of South Africa (RoSA) is a constitutional democracy with a three-tier system of government and an independent judiciary. It has national, provincial, and local governments with executive and legislative authority within their own distinct areas that are by constitutional definition "distinctive, interdependent and interrelated." At the national level, RoSA is parliamentary with a National Assembly of 350-400 members and a National Council of Provinces with 90 delegates. Per the RoSA Constitution, the National Assembly is elected and in turn elects the President, addresses issues of national concern, and oversees the executive branch.

Unlike in these United States where our constitutional republic protects minorities, RoSA, as a constitutional democracy allows for majority rule. In the fifth Parliament of South Africa, the current superior national body, 249 seats belong to the African National Congress (ANC) party while the remaining 151 seats are spread among 12 parties, eight of which have fewer than 5 members. The ANC has held rule in RoSA since 1994. In RoSA, it is illegal (racist) for whites to condemn blacks, but the converse is openly accepted. That is not in itself a racist statement, if you consider action taken against the clearly racist Penny Sparrow in contrast to the clearly racist Kenny Barrel Nkosi.

And what is the predominant religion in South Africa?

Christianity.

According to the US Department of State and various other websites, roughly 80 percent of South Africans belong to the Christian faith. Fifteen percent identify as non-religious, while the remaining five percent are primarily Hindu, Muslim, Jewish and traditional African.

So the problem in South Africa, and the reason we will not hear about it in most major US news outlets, is that racist black Christians are stealing land from racist white Christians – and that does not fit any narrative in the US.

How can any Christian of any color or background with a clear conscience and a true relationship with Jesus Christ steal anything from anyone else, let alone the land, home, implements and material that person uses to earn a living? I say they cannot.

God was very clear on this one. "You shall not steal" (Exodus 20:15, NIV). In four simple, concise words, the God of the universe rejected the current policy in South Africa. I mean, He literally wrote it in stone, people.

"But, the land was first stolen from blacks!" you say.

"Do not repay anyone evil for evil. Be careful to do what is right in the eyes of everyone." (Rom 12:17-18, NIV)

"If your enemy is hungry, feed him; if he is thirsty, give him something to drink. In doing this, you will heap burning coals on his head. Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good." (Rom 12:20-21, NIV)

That's right, Christians. Theft sanctioned by the ruling governing body is still theft. The 80 percent of the RoSA population identifying as Christians needs to understand vengeance is not acceptable. It may be temporarily satisfying, but in the Kingdom it is just plain wrong.

I will be called "racist" and "out of touch" for this. So be it. True Christians of all colors recognize the superiority of scripture, even when Caesar is exacting his pound of flesh. True Christians with a real, spiritually fulfilling, tangible relationship with Jesus Christ cannot justify theft by any means.

"But, the Bible says to 'give back to Caesar what is Caesar's' (Mark 12:17, NIV) and that God 'deposes kings and raises up others'" (Dan 2:21, NIV), you say. "How can you say, 'God raised Trump, support Trump' and in the same breath reject the decisions of the ANC, whom God raised in South Africa?"

First off, God raised Trump and the ANC for different times and different purposes. I am not sure if we even know why God raised Trump yet, or when we will come to a consensus on the reason. I am pretty sure we realize God raised the ANC so that those who were most injured by Apartheid, like Nelson Mandela, would lead RoSA away from racism, toward unity, and heal their 80 percent Christian land. But just like the kings of Israel who knew of the exodus from Egypt, they did not live the slavery, the 40 years of wandering, or the miracles of the exodus; therefore, they listened to the devils among them and worshipped the Baals and Ashtoreths. Like the kings of Israel, the yoke of the ANC will be twice that of their predecessor.

They say for those who fail to understand history, it is bound to repeat itself. What does that mean for Christians in the US?

– Mark Klages is an influential contributor, a former US Marine and a lifelong teacher who focuses on applying a Christian worldview to everyday events. Mark blogs at https://maklagesl3.wixsite.com/website under the title "God Provides where Hate Divides," with a heart to heal social, political, relational, and intellectual wounds through God's divine love and grace. Mark can also be found on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mark-klages-04b42511/.