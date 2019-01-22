History channel to premiere new TV series 'Jesus: His Life'

(Image: Jaime Yandolino)History Channel's new series "Jesus: His Life" explores the story of Jesus Christ through a unique lens: the people in his life who were closest to him.

A new eight-part television series called "Jesus: His Life" will premiere on the History channel in March.

The series will show Jesus' life from the perspectives of Joseph, John the Baptist, Mary, Caiaphas, Judas Iscariot, Peter, Pontius Pilate and Mary Magdalene — "family, friends, followers, and those whose lives cross with His," History says of the project.

"Jesus: His Life" (produced by Nutopia productions, "Finding Jesus") will be a combination of scripted drama based off the Gospels and interviews with prominent pastors and Christian scholars, including Lakewood Church Pastor Joel Osteen, Presiding Bishop of The Episcopal Church Michael Curry, and Asbury Theological Seminary New Testament professor Ben Witherington III.

The series' premise is similar to the storyline of Sight & Sound Theatres theatrical stage production "Jesus" that also focused on the people Jesus came in contact with.

History's 10-part miniseries "The Bible," produced by Mark Burnett, was one of the most popular miniseries of all time, drawing 11.7 million viewers in 2013. It led to the production of the movie "Son of God" and the subsequent TV series "A.D."

Continue reading about Jesus: His Life on The Christian Post.