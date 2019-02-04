'God Friended Me' among top 3 Sunday TV shows; CBS renews it

(Photo: God Friended Me)"God Friended Me" airing Sundays this Fall at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access, 2018.

CBS' new TV show "God Friended Me" was warmly received by the public last year and now the network reveals it's the second-most-watched new series on their Sunday roster.

Averaging 10 million viewers, according to Nielsen and CBS, "God Friended Me" takes the top spot as the most-watched scripted series on Sundays.

"We're thrilled with how 'God Friended Me' has performed on Sundays. It's one of the top three new series on television, has improved its time period significantly, and continues a long tradition of prestige dramas for CBS on the night," Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said according to deadline.com.

Thom Sherman, senior executive vice president of Programming, commented, "Our amazing cast and producers have done a wonderful job of bringing this series to life each week with humorous and inspirational storylines. Viewers have clearly embraced our characters and the positive message the show delivers."

The series has now become CBS' fourth freshman show renewed for a second season. The other shows are dramas, including "FBI," "Magnum P.I." and comedy "The Neighborhood." The renewal of "God Friended Me" was initially delayed because of ongoing talks over business points between CBS and the spiritual drama's lead studio, Warner Bros TV, Nellie Andreeva reported.

"God Friended Me" tells the story of an atheist who receives a friend request from God.

According to the series' synopsis, "Miles is an outspoken atheist who, ironically, receives a friend request on social media from God. When he accepts it, Miles is led to Cara Bloom ⏤ an online journalist who also receives a friend request from the 'God Account.' This experience transforms Miles and Cara into agents of change in the lives of those around him. Deep down, though, Miles is still convinced that the whole thing is an elaborate hoax. Until he can actually prove that, Miles is content with playing along and changing as many lives as he can."

Miles' father, a pastor, tries to convince his son to return to his Christian faith and stop pushing atheism on his radio program, which he says is leading people to have no hope in life.

"God Friended Me" stars Brandon Micheal Hall ("The Mayor," "Search Party"), Joe Morton ("Scandal," "Justice League"), Suraj Sharma ("Homeland," "Life of Pi"), Violett Beane ("The Flash," "The Leftovers"), and Javicia Leslie ("Chef Julien," "MacGyver").

The cast of the new CBS show says the series explores all sides of faith and science as the plot follows the young atheist whose beliefs begin to be challenged after he receives a friend request from God.

