Gen Z teens more likely to view "rough" porn, research shows

The Sunday Times released a story on Sunday based on a survey of the wider UK population, in which Gen Z (people under 22) led the way in the desire of viewing "rough sex" porn. The younger the viewer, the more likely to view the "rough sex" types of porn, including scenes with hair pulling, biting, slapping, and similarly "rough" behavior.

58% of UK people watch porn, according to the survey, with many of them reporting that porn negatively affected their real-life relationships, including when it comes to sex and aggresion towards women.

Other data showed that 87% of men who viewed porn did so at least twice a month. And three quarters of the reported porn-watchers viewed their first porn when they were under the age of 26.