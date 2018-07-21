Former Muslim: Dreams of Jesus, Miracle Healings Leading Millions to Christ Despite Persecution

(PHOTO: REUTERS/MOHSIN RAZA)Men say their prayers during Eid al-Fitr at the Badshahi mosque in Lahore, Pakistan.

A pastor who has started hundreds of churches in Pakistan, where he suffered persecution for his faith, has chronicled his extraordinary journey in a new book where he says that divine healings and prophetic dreams are leading many Muslims to Jesus Christ.

Pastor M El Masih, who started Cry of the Persecuted Church and now lives with his family in the United States, shared in an interview with The Christian Post some of his most difficult challenges growing up in Pakistan, where he studied and followed Islam and the Quran for years.

In his book, From Persecution to the Promised Land, Masih, who has spoken in thousands of churches and universities, explains that he grew up in a nominally Christian family but embraced Islam at one point in his pursuit of truth, even becoming a teacher at an Islamic high school.

Desperation and a lack of peace haunted him, however, and it was through the help of other believers and a pastor sharing the Gospel of Jesus with him that he decided to become a Christian in 1993.

He faced heavy persecution for his newfound faith, however, and was treated as a second-class citizen by the Muslim majority, a situation that continues to this day for Christians and religious minorities in Pakistan.

Masih said that the Gospel is reaching many in the Muslim world. He added that even if Islam is growing worldwide due to high birthrates, over 6 million Muslims each year become Christians in Islamic countries.

Many Muslims are making decisions to convert, and not necessarily because of the Bible or a preacher who has reached them, but because Jesus Himself has visited them in dreams and visions, he noted. This is a testimony which has been echoed by other Christians in persecuted regions worldwide.

In the book, Masih talks about the rise of his ministry and his efforts in establishing churches. He also says that through the power of God, he has witnessed and taken part in several healing miracles.

He shares of instances where through prayer in the name of Jesus, he has seen paralyzed women stand up and start walking; and in another case for a nearly blind man, Jesus "restored his sight immediately."

The pastor also warns of various dangers facing Christians around the world, including persecution at the hands of Islamists, whom he says have falsely convinced many in the West that Islam is not a threat.

Additionally, he points to spiritual threats that come from demons, witchcraft, and satanic forces, which he said are not fantasy, but real.

Read more about sharing the Gospel with Muslims on The Christian Post.