Evangelical Professor Disciplined for Refusing to Use Feminine Pronouns for Transgender Student

An evangelical professor has filed a lawsuit against his employer, Shawnee State University in Ohio, stating that he is being pressured into using feminine pronouns for a transgender student.

Nicholas Meriwether, a philosophy professor and member of the Presbyterian Church of America, argues in the lawsuit that he offered to use the first or last name of a male-born student who identifies as female, but the compromise was rejected.

Instead, the university is forcing Meriwether to use titles and pronouns such as "Miss" and "she" when speaking with the student, he says.

Meriwether explains that his religious faith governs the way he thinks about human nature, gender, sexuality, and other issues.

