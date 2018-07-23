Discrimination – Have We Gone Too Far?

(PHOTO: FACEBOOK)Starters Cafe in Cheviot, Ohio.

Discrimination – as defined in Merriam-Webster's Dictionary – is a prejudiced or prejudicial outlook, action or treatment; the act, practice, or an instance of discriminating categorically rather than individually. It is the quality or power of finely distinguishing; the act of making or perceiving a difference; the process by which two stimuli differing in some aspect are responded to differently. Prejudice – as defined by Merriam-Webster – is injury or damage resulting from some judgment or action of another in disregard to one's rights; detriment to one's legal rights or claims. Prejudice is a preconceived judgment or opinion; an adverse opinion or leaning formed without just grounds or before sufficient knowledge; an irrational attitude of hostility directed against an individual, a group, a race, or their supposed characteristics.

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 was the right response to generations of discrimination, prejudice, segregation and disenfranchisement for major segments of the American population. The Act emphasizes Equal Protection language in the Fourteenth Amendment, guaranteeing citizens of these United States of America, equal protection of the laws and directing States to not make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens.

But what constitutes discrimination? How far must Christians go to prevent discrimination, or at a minimum, to not encourage prejudice?

According to FOX News, a restaurant owner in Cincinnati, OH recently recanted his offer for 10 percent off Sunday brunch to anyone who shows a church bulletin. Justin Watson, owner of Starters Café, is quoted as saying the response to the discount was outstanding, with one negative Yelp review threatening legal action for discrimination. In my last post I mentioned the commander of F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming bowed to a lawsuit brought by 36 of the total 3,738 military and civilian employees regarding the presence of a Bible at the base's POW/MIA memorial.

ONE negative review caused Mr. Watson to end his promotion in Ohio, and in Wyoming a lawsuit supporting less than ONE percent of the base population caused the Bible to be placed under a basket. Sure, I support and vehemently defend the right of every American to live the American dream, without prejudice, and to the full extent of his or her capacity. But I have to ask, when have we gone too far?

In Ohio, nobody was denied service. Nobody was refused entry to the restaurant. Nobody was even sent to the back of the line, charged more than advertised, beaten or jailed for not having a church bulletin. Essentially, the Yelp reviewer chose not to go to church, chose not to bring a bulletin to Starters Café, and chose to eat at a location that offered the same priced burger on Sunday that could be purchased on Saturday. Still, because her choice to not attend church resulted in her having to pay the normal price – the same price she would pay any other day of the week – she threatened to sue. And, because not even the Supreme Court in today's litigious society can make a rational decision on whether or not a Father's Day discount is prejudicial to mothers, the owner of Starters Café ended the special promotion for churchgoers. Now anyone who orders from Starters between noon and 4 p.m. receives a 10 percent discount. Essentially, because of this one woman's choice not to attend church, the owner of Starters Café loses revenue on all meals during four hours each Sunday.

Ok, so maybe by now you can tell by the tone of my blog that I am not a fan of liberal interpretation nor do I care for America to slide further down the slippery slope. Seriously, though, when do we start holding people accountable for their own choices?

In Genesis, we learn that Abram and Lot made a choice. Because each man's flock had become too large for the land to support together and the situation was causing quarrels between their servants, they decided to part ways. Lot chose the plains of Jordan near Sodom which gave Abram Canaan (Gen 13:1 – 12). Although Lot did not sin, he chose to live in the comfort of a city that embraced all manner of sin. By chapter 19, Lot needed rescuing before God destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah.

In Luke, we learn of possibly the most famous poor choice of all. Judas chose to betray Jesus over 30 pieces of silver. Unlike Lot's choice in Genesis where he did not himself sin, Judas chose to sin very personally in betraying Christ. Judas knew in the depths of his soul that Jesus was the messiah of prophesy, yet he betrayed the light of the world for a mere 30 pieces of silver (Luke 22). Judas was filled with remorse (Matt 27:3, NIV) and returned the bounty before hanging himself.

Choices have consequences, but we as Christians are not empowered to exact the price that must be paid. That responsibility falls at the feet of the only being in existence with zero sin and purity of purpose – God the Father.

"It is mine to avenge; I will repay." (Deut 32:35, NIV)

"Do not repay anyone evil for evil. Be careful to do what is right in the eyes of everyone. If it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone. Do not take revenge, my dear friends, but leave room for God's wrath." (Rom 12:17-19, NIV)

And the next time you see, hear, or experience discrimination at the hands of the one percent, remember that Jesus suffered the ultimate discrimination – death because He is the Son of God. Pay an extra 10 percent at the café as a witness to God's goodness. Be separate from the world, be that light on a hill that nobody can place under a basket.

"If the world hates you, you know that it hated Me before it hated you. If you were of the world, the world would love its own. Yet because you are not of the world, but I chose you out of the world, therefore the world hates you." (John 15:18 – 19, NKJV)

– Mark Klages is an influential contributor, a former US Marine and a lifelong teacher who focuses on applying a Christian worldview to everyday events. Mark blogs at https://maklagesl3.wixsite.com/website under the title "God Provides where Hate Divides," with a heart to heal social, political, relational, and intellectual wounds through God's divine love and grace. Mark can also be found on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mark-klages-04b42511/.