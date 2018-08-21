Dark POTUS, Season 1 Episode 3

(U.S. ARMY GRAPHIC)

In the third installment of what is becoming an ongoing series of semi-political Christian posts, I want to address the current situation in our Government of the President revoking the security clearance of former Director of the CIA, John Brennan. The question we'll answer today, "With the revocation of John Brennan's security clearance, is Dark POTUS draining the swamp or getting stuck in the quagmire?"

As background, what is a clearance and why should any Christian not involved in Government care?

For the uninitiated, the Government devised a set of security protocols to restrict access to sensitive information only to specific individuals. The restriction protects sensitive information and prevents exposure and expense that can result from the unauthorized release of that information. Our Government has both a right and a responsibility to protect information directly and the citizens of these United States indirectly through these restrictions. Consider, for a minute, the exposure to Government personnel and expense to taxpayers if a list of covert agents was released. Lives and livelihoods of the agents and those sent to rescue them would be on the head of the Exposer.

A clearance grants an individual access to certain types of information, but only if that person has a need to know or use that information. That means that John Brennan had access to highly classified information, but it does not mean that in his status as a retired Director he has a need to know or use that information. A "need to speak to the news camera" does not qualify as a need to know. Neither does a "need to earn a paycheck."

If, at any time, an individual with a US Government security clearance is suspected to have violated the rules associated with maintaining the clearance, that access can be revoked or the clearance can be suspended until an investigation can clear up the issue. Folks, this is not a right of John Brennan's to maintain access during an investigation – and it is a responsibility of the US Government to protect the information first, and the individual second, even during an investigation.

As Christians, we care because misuse or abuse of a clearance can damage US National Security and, while we trust in God for everything, He has directed us to trust in Government for certain daily benefits. We have already established the God raises kings (and presidents) based on the season of His divine plan. Ecclesiastes holds some clues to how and why we are to trust Government.

"Obey the king's command, I say, because you took an oath before God. Do not be in a hurry to leave the king's presence. Do not stand up for a bad cause, for he will do whatever he pleases. Since a king's word is supreme, who can say to him, 'What are you doing?'

Whoever obeys his command will come to no harm,

and the wise heart will know the proper time and procedure.

For there is a proper time and procedure for every matter,

though a person may be weighed down by misery." (Ecc 8:2-6, NIV)

What did John Brennan do that led the President to revoke his clearance?

According to the New YorkTimes article I referenced earlier, reporters Davis and Shear cited the President as basically citing acts of sedition and untrustworthy behavior as the basis for revoking Brennan's clearance. By the President's viewpoint, Brennan made a "series of unfounded and outrageous allegations" that led the President to consider him a risk. Put into perspective, any soldier, sailor, airman, Marine, or Government official who acts erratically or levies accusations against the chain of command is likely to lose access and be investigated or jailed on similar charges. The loss of cleared access is the lowest form of punishment for these activities. (Reminder: In US Government clearance circles, a person is NOT innocent until proven guilty, due to the severity of damage such release can cause.)

For the record, as detailed in the NYT article, Brennan wrote on Twitter that the President's actions "should gravely worry all Americans, including intelligence professionals, about the cost of speaking out." Mr. Brennan also said as an NBC contributor that the President should be "impeached for 'treasonous' behavior." Folks, nobody holding a security clearance can maintain said clearance after calling the President "treasonous" or calling for his impeachment. That is a fact. The mere association with anyone who has called the Commander in Chief "treasonous" or called for impeachment can be considered an act of sedition from an inside risk.

And for those who argue "we don't relinquish our constitutional rights when we become an employee of the Government" – yes we do. We sign legal documents relinquishing certain rights in return for access to sensitive Government information. Specific language in the 1stAmendment is one casualty. If we would rather not relinquish those rights, then we can find other employment. This is one case where the "needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few" to borrow from Lt. Cdr. Spock in The Wrath of Khan.

Does the President have the authority to unilaterally revoke a person's clearance?

This question forms the critical foundation of the issue, and the short answer is, yes. Bradley Moss has written for Lawfare citing the President's reliance on Executive Order 12968, which establishes the Executive Branch and the President as the senior member of the Branch as the authority for security clearances. The President, as Commander in Chief, also has ultimate authority to grant, deny or revoke a security clearance based on Article II of the US Constitution. However, the power is not absolute. The President cannot say, "I don't like Mark Klages, so I'm going to revoke his clearance." EO 12968 establishes procedures and parameters for clearance access and eligibility which include the Government establishing specific concern or risk associated with a person before action can be initiated. EO 12968 prevents a sitting President from revoking a clearance for purely political purposes.

What recourse does John Brennan have?

Mr. Brennan is not without recourse. Any person who is notified his clearance is revoked may follow procedures established by EO 12968, or his/her agency for review of the action. The Order also allows administrative relief for an adverse determination. An administrative challenge to the action is always available, unless criminal charges are involved.

As most major news media has reported, Mr. Brennan is considering a lawsuit to block the President from any further action. I am not sure, as it has not been reported, whether or not Brennan has availed himself of the appropriate administrative steps delineated by EO 12968. However, I will say the jump to possible litigation seems appropriate, considering the President himself made the action public.

So now, how should we as Christians feel about or react to the President's actions?

As the Commander in Chief, the President has certain authority. That authority should be both recognized and respected because, as we've established, God raises up leaders for the times in which we need them (Dan 2:21). We as Christians should care enough about what our President is doing to understand if God has given us a blessing or a curse with his election.

But as the leader of a Christian nation, his authority is finite. President Trump is the ultimate authority on issuing and revoking clearances, based on Article II of the Constitution. However, we must ask if it is appropriate for him to do so – ever. It is appropriate for the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) to pull Brennan's access for cause. It is also appropriate for the CIA to revoke Brennan's access if their security office feels he may have violated the confidence such a clearance requires.

We, as Christian citizens of this great nation have the responsibility to pray for those God has placed in authority over us. When the President gets bogged down in a quagmire such as that associated with potential Russian collusion or Brennan's clearance, we have the responsibility to be ever vigilant in those prayers. We must ask ourselves, "How distracting is this issue?" and "What is the President not doing while he is focusing on Brennan?"

After all, 2 Chronicles is very clear about our place in God's cosmos.

"If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land." (2 Chron. 7:14, NIV)

Whether President Trump is right or wrong in revoking John Brennan's clearance is something for lawyers to decide. How we realize God's providence during the discussions, however, is something for us to decide. If you are like me, then you trust God has given us Donald Trump for a reason. Good or bad, right or wrong, a Great Divider or a Great Unifier, I will follow Job's advice.

"Though he slay me, yet will I hope in him" (Job 13:15, NIV).

– Mark Klages is an influential contributor, a former US Marine and a lifelong teacher who focuses on applying a Christian worldview to everyday events. Mark blogs at https://maklagesl3.wixsite.com/website under the title "God Provides where Hate Divides," with a heart to heal social, political, relational, and intellectual wounds through God's divine love and grace. Mark can also be found on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mark-klages-04b42511/.