Dare 2 Share ministries enlists 'America's Got Talent' dance group to reach teens with the Gospel

(Screencap/Dare 2 Share Ministries via YouTube)The Silhouettes Gospel performance at Dare 2 Share LIVE on Oct 17, 2018.

Greg Stier, founder and president of Dare 2 Share Ministries International, has impacted tens of thousands of teenagers worldwide and is now looking to reach countless others with his latest outreach tool featuring "America's Got Talent" contestants The Silhouettes.

The minister and author tapped The Silhouettes to create a performance of the Gospel message by using their gift of dance and imagery. The "America's Got Talent" season 6 contestants travel around the world showcasing their dance skills solely in the form of silhouettes.

The visual outreach tells the biblical accounts of the garden of Eden, the fall of man, the birth of Jesus and His death and resurrection, and salvation through Him.

In a recent blog post about the choreographed performance, Stier said he first thought about reaching out to The Silhouettes after watching them on the long-running NBC hit series and realizing they were from his town. He developed a relationship with the dance company and then approached them about creating "The Silhouette Gospel."

"I met with Lynne Waggoner-Patton, their amazingly talented director, and we began to conspire. Over the course of a few months, we were able to co-write a visual story of the Gospel," Stier wrote.

"Between my obsessive commitment to Gospel clarity and her passion for beauty, creativity and excellence we were able to develop a script that rocked," he said.

The performance was first showcased on Dare 2 Share Live that was broadcast nationwide. According to the minister, "thousands of teenagers from 500 churches in 90+ satellite sites went wild in their applause and appreciation for this unique and beautiful presentation of the Gospel. "Teens were encouraged to send the video to their friends on social media and within minutes hundreds all over the country were tuning in to see the Gospel display.

Read more and watch The Silhouettes Gospel on The Christian Post.