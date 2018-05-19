'Dancing With the Stars' Contestant Refuses to Dance to Vulgar 'Bisexual Anthem' Due to Christian Values

((SCREENSHOT: YOUTUBE))Jennie Finch-Daigle explains to her dance partner Keo Motsepe that she's uncomfortable dancing to anelle Monáe's song "Make Me Feel," on week 2 of 'Dancing with the Stars' season 26, May 7, 2018.

Professional softball player and contestant on "Dancing With the Stars" Jennie Finch-Daigle made a call to the show producers during last week's episode of the competition, refusing to dance to a "risqué" Janelle Monáe song because she wanted to stay true to her Christian values.

Finch-Daigle maintained that said she couldn't dance to the song "Make Me Feel," which has vulgar lyrics and sexual references and is being called the "bisexual anthem." Monáe's video even shows the singer seducing both a male and female as they fight for her affection.

"I'm not really sure about the song," she is heard telling her dance partner, Keo Motsepe, during the episode. "It's just not me."

Motsepe tried to get her to "relax," stating he would "make it work" but she just couldn't get into it. Eventually, Finch-Daigle called the DWTS producer.

"I'm struggling with my song choice. It's a little too risqué. I'm just not feeling comfortable with it. I can't go through with it," she is heard saying.

"I need to follow who I am and stand up for what I believe," she later told her dance partner.

