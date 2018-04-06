Christian Woman Raped and Sold by ISIS Reunites With Father

(SCREENSHOT: KURDISTAN 24)Rita Habib described the moment she was reunited with her father after nearly four years of Islamic State captivity as "a dream" in Erbil, Iraq, on Aril 4, 2018.

A Christian woman who was kidnapped by the Islamic State terror group in 2014, and was raped and sold as a sex slave, reunited with her father, her last surviving family member, in an emotional video captured online.

The woman, Rita Habib, described her reunion with her father as a "dream," as reported by Kurdistan 24. Extremists overran their town of Qaraqosh, southeast of Mosul, three years ago, killing thousands of people and taking hundreds of women and girls.

"I am very happy that after three years I reunited with my father. It is a joyous moment because he is the only family I have left," Habib said.

The Christian woman was held in IS' stronghold of Mosul for several months after being kidnapped, before she was sold on the Syrian sex slave market.

"I was bought and sold four times. They did evil things to us. They beat us and raped us," the woman recounted. "The worst of all was girls aged nine who were raped. Girls would be sold for 4,000 to 15,000 dollars."

She said that other Christian girls were also used as sex slaves, all part of IS' genocidal campaign in the Middle East.

Habib was finally rescued five months ago in Syria's Deir al-Zor province, as IS continued to lose captured territory in both Iraq and Syria throughout 2017.

Now that she has reunited with her father in Erbil, the woman said that she wants to start rebuilding her former life, and help other victims forced under IS slavery.

An untold number still remain in captivity, with the terror group branching out its operations and kidnappings in other countries, including Egypt.

